Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
The Prank with the Creepy Caller
Season 1 E 20 • 02/04/2021
Charissa went viral after her boyfriend's brutal swimming pool prank, so Vinny helps her get even by staging a romantic getaway for the couple while posing as a stalker.
Watching
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E11
The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E12
The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E13
The Prank That's Six Feet Under
Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-Key
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E15
The Prank with Piglet
After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
09/03/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E16
The Prank That Hits the Jackpot
Britney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.
09/10/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E17
The Prank That Gets Botched
Kailey's dad embarrassed her during a livestream viewed by 20 million people, so she calls Vinny to stage a medical prank that triggers her dad's worst fears.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E18
The Prank with Sprinkles on Top
After being pranked by her boyfriend with an evil clown, Bella enlists Pauly D to devise the ultimate horror-themed revenge.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E19
The Prank with the Pom Poms
Willie convinced his best friend Tay that he was choking in a crowded restaurant, so Vinny helps Tay pull off a scandalous stunt to put an end to their prank war once and for all.
01/14/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E20
The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever After
Rolling's girlfriend Konani pranked him into thinking she was robbed and beaten up, so Justina Valentine helps him get the last laugh with a fake proposal and chaotic wedding.
01/21/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E20
The Prank with the Creepy Caller
Charissa went viral after her boyfriend's brutal swimming pool prank, so Vinny helps her get even by staging a romantic getaway for the couple while posing as a stalker.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
21:40
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E23
The Prank That Works Out
Andrea has been the target of her husband's scare pranks for years, so Vinny helps her get revenge by sending him to a fake personal training gig with a young, entitled client.
02/11/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021