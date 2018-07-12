RuPaul's Drag Race
Holi-slay Spectacular
E 17 • 12/07/2018
For the first time in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory, eight queens return to compete for the title of RuPaul's Drag Race Christmas Queen. With special choreographed musical performances, holiday cheer, and gag worthy extravaganza.
12/07/2018
1:02:49
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E1Big Opening #1
Part 1 of the Season 14 Split Premiere. A new cast of queens, competing for $100,000, must show off their performance skills in a talent show. Superstar singer Lizzo guest judges.
01/07/2022
Full Ep
1:02:51
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E2Big Opening #2
Part 2 of the Season 14 Split Premiere. The remaining queens of the brand new cast bring their gifts to a talent show. Singer /songwriter Alicia Keys guest judges.
01/14/2022
1:02:51
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E3A Pair Of Balls
The queens put their design skills to the test in a Double Ball challenge, stomping the runway in 42 fashion looks. Christine Chiu (Bling Empire) guest judges.
01/21/2022
1:02:47
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E4She’s A Super Tease
In their first acting challenge, the queens must create iconic moments for a Drag Race Supertease extended trailer. Comedian and host Loni Love (Soul Plane) guest judges.
01/28/2022
1:02:50
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E5Save A Queen
The queens must make parody PSAs, for a new charity supporting first-eliminated Drag Race queens. With queens Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall; pop star Ava Max guest judges.
02/04/2022
1:02:49
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E6Glamazon Prime
Michelle Visage’s online shopping has gotten out of hand. In this design challenge, the queens are tasked to make outfits from all the junk she has ordered. Taraji P. Henson (Empire) guest judges.
02/11/2022
1:02:30
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E7The Daytona Wind
The queens don shoulder pads and flex their acting muscles in a campy 80s soap opera. LGBT activist Ts Madison guest judges.
02/18/2022
1:02:44
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E860s Girl Groups
The queens read each other for filth, write and perform 60s girl group-inspired songs and pour their hearts into their runway lewks, and comedian Alec Mapa sits in with the judges.
02/25/2022
1:02:37
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E9Menzeses
The queens form DragCon panels to discuss the topic of men -- from toxic males to accepting dads -- and go big with shoulder pads on the runway, and Nicole Byer sits in with the judges.
03/04/2022
1:02:49
RuPaul's Drag RaceS14 • E10Snatch Game
Actress Dove Cameron and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Raven guest star on Snatch Game as the queens try out their best celebrity impersonations, and the category is Holy Couture on the runway.
03/11/2022
