The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

The End of the Ride

Season 38 E 19 • 02/15/2023

With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.

S38 • E9
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Split Decision

After the intense mini-final challenge Haul or Nothing, one pair of Ride or Dies must make difficult decisions that will change the entire game.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
1:03:47
S38 • E10
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Dancing on My Own

Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
1:03:53
S38 • E11
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me

TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
1:03:49
S38 • E12
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Frenemy of the State

Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
1:03:37
S38 • E13
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Blind Faith

Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
Full Ep
1:03:19
S38 • E14
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Terrorist of Love

The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
Full Ep
1:04:47
S38 • E15
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Knot a Problem

Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
1:04:06
S38 • E16
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Friends or Froze

The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
Full Ep
1:02:19
S38 • E17
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Riders on the Storm

Four pairs begin TJ's grueling 100-hour final challenge, and misfortune and miscommunication jeopardize the teams' chances of winning.
02/01/2023
Full Ep
41:49
S38 • E18
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
The Hours

As the final continues, tempers flare as Devin and Tori try to maintain their lead, an injury sparks an explosive argument, and the challengers face a formidable feast.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
1:02:19
S38 • E19
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
The End of the Ride

With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
42:45
S38 • E20
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Reunion, Pt. 1

Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.
02/22/2023
Full Ep
41:29
S38 • E21
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Reunion, Pt. 2

Turbo sends a message, Faysal's comments about Moriah come to light, Tori and Jordan relive their confusing dynamic from this past season, and Nelson's honorable style of play is praised.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
1:03:40

S39 • E1
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Teamwork Makes the Perfect Work

TJ welcomes a pool of competitors who all have yet to win a championship, players get a chance to bank extra cash in Hole Control, and two housemates fight to avoid elimination in Fall Out.
10/25/2023
Full Ep
1:03:40
S39 • E2
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Two Lungs, One Heart, Can't Lose

The contenders go out on a limb in Ball Control, divides form in the house between U.S. and U.K. competitors, and one player is left surprised when their alliance doesn't keep them safe.
11/01/2023
Full Ep
1:03:42
S39 • E3
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
It's a Matter of Semantics

Sideways glances lead to a blowup between two contenders, the teammates try to break their losing streak during Control Tower, and the women concoct a plan for mutual self-preservation.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
1:03:44
S39 • E4
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
I'm Coming Out

The players put their swimming endurance to the test, the housemates throw a coming-out party for Big T, and one contender resists the temptation to cheat on their significant other.
11/08/2023
Full Ep
1:03:44
S39 • E5
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Countdown to Chaos

The next phase of the game approaches as the countdown clock nears zero, contenders split into pairs for Upside Down Whirled, and one player worries she's being targeted by an ally.
11/15/2023
Full Ep
41:49
S39 • E22
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins

TJ explains the unique structure of Battle for a New Champion, the competitors receive an unexpected group challenge, and the players spend the first night of the game bonding.
10/18/2023
