‘Squid Game’ becomes the first non-English language show to earn a nomination, Zendaya scores her second nod, and more

The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air September 12 on NBC and Peacock, and during a livestream on Tuesday (July 12), comedian JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero unveiled this year’s nominees. As always, there were some expected nominations, but there were also quite a few surprises.

Succession is in the lead in garnering the most nominations with a total of 25 nods, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Ted Lasso and White Lotus followed with a total of 20 nominations, especially in Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Several White Lotus stars including Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sydney Sweeney scored nominations in Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress for a Limited Series or Movie.

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language show to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Lee Jung-jae landed a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor while Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung secured Best Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress. Zendaya has also scored her second Emmy nomination for Euphoria, which has gained Outstanding Drama Series, as Outstanding Lead Actress, while her co-star Sydney Sweeney earned Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The host for this year’s Emmys still has yet to be announced, but you can scroll on for the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

Nailed It!

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!