The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air September 12 on NBC and Peacock, and during a livestream on Tuesday (July 12), comedian JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero unveiled this year’s nominees. As always, there were some expected nominations, but there were also quite a few surprises.
Succession is in the lead in garnering the most nominations with a total of 25 nods, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Ted Lasso and White Lotus followed with a total of 20 nominations, especially in Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Several White Lotus stars including Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sydney Sweeney scored nominations in Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress for a Limited Series or Movie.
Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language show to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Lee Jung-jae landed a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor while Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung secured Best Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress. Zendaya has also scored her second Emmy nomination for Euphoria, which has gained Outstanding Drama Series, as Outstanding Lead Actress, while her co-star Sydney Sweeney earned Outstanding Supporting Actress.
The host for this year’s Emmys still has yet to be announced, but you can scroll on for the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice
Nailed It!
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!