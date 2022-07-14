Teen Wolf Throwback: Relive The Pack's Appearances At San Diego Comic-Con

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

The Teen Wolf cast is returning to San Diego Comic-Con in exactly one week -- five years and one day after their last (so we thought!) unforgettable appearance. Hall H is getting ready for a True Alpha, an Alpha and the creator of the series.

Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and Jeff Davis will hold a panel on Thursday, July 21 to reveal brand-new details about the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, coming soon to Paramount+. MTV News, as well as Teen Wolf social accounts, will be giving exclusive backstage access to your favorite Beacon Hills supernaturals. Ahhh, there's no place like SDCC.

But before we see the trio in action, take a fond look back at their appearances through the years at the annual entertainment event. Enjoy the roundup, below, then stay with MTV News as well as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more updates!