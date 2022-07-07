How Noah Schnapp Became Wingman For Doja Cat And Stranger Things's Joseph Quinn

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Stranger Things fans aren’t the only ones crushing on Joseph Quinn — Doja Cat is, too! And she has apparently recruited Quinn’s co-star Noah Schnapp as her wingman.

It all started on May 30, three days after the release of the first half of Season 4 of Stranger Things. Doja first openly expressed her attraction toward the British actor. Quinn appeared in the new breakout role of Eddie Munson, an eccentric drug dealer and metalhead who befriends two of the main characters, Mike and Dustin. “Joseph Quinn is fine as shit,” Doja tweeted.

Then, on Wednesday (July 6), Schnapp — who plays the shy, kind, and timid Will Byers — posted a short TikTok video, captioned with “thirsty Doja.” The clip begins with a screenshot of Doja replying to a Twitter thread where a user wrote, “Doja, look how fine Joseph Quinn is.” She replied, “It’s fucking criminal.” It proceeds to show another clipping of Schnapp’s Instagram direct-message conversation between him and the “Kiss Me More” singer.

“Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?” she asked. “Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?”

“LMAOOO, slide into his DMs,” Schnapp replied. Doja seemingly did not know either Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter account. “He doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” she responded. Schnapp then linked his co-star’s Instagram account: “Right here, ma’am.”

Since the video’s upload, it has racked up over 4.5 million views and over 84,000 likes. Many users replied with friendly amusement. Even the Empire State Building’s official TikTok account commented, “Noah exposing Doja was not something I was ready for today.”

“Okay, but can we blame her?” user @emiliesprivateacc wrote. Another user @san.xo also responded with, “Noah, you have to persuade him [Quinn].”

It is unknown if Doja has actually slid through Quinn’s DMs, but she is clearly now following him on Instagram. Whether he will follow back or respond to her, only time will tell. In the meantime, we have the second half of Stranger Things to stream on Netflix, as two new episodes were released on July 1.