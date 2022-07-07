Natalie Imbruglia Passes The 'Torn' Torch To Olivia Rodrigo In Surprise Duet

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The 'Drivers License' singer previously tested out a cover of the 1997 hit at a dive bar in Manchester

Olivia Rodrigo has been pulling out a lot of surprises for her North American-European Sour tour, and on Wednesday (July 6), she invited Natalie Imbruglia to have a duet performance on the Australian singer’s 1997 hit “Torn” at the Eventim Apollo venue in London.

A fan recorded a video of the two singers taking turns singing different parts of the song, with Imbruglia kicking off the first verse before joining in harmony for the chorus. The audience also vocalized along with them.

Upon concluding the duet, Rodrigo bowed at Imbruglia’s feet and embraced her. Imbruglia later took to social media thanking the “Good 4 U” singer for inviting her to the stage. She wrote, “Love you! Thank you,” and signed it with a purple heart emoji at the end.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo tested out the cover during a surprise performance of “Torn” at a dive bar in Manchester called Bunny Jackson’s.

“Torn” was initially recorded in 1993 by Danish singer Lis Sørensen, then by the alt-rock band Ednaswap in 1994, and later by American-Norwegian singer Trine Rein in 1996. The song’s lyrics touch upon heartbreak and feelings of shame after being deceived by an ex-lover. Imbruglia’s cover became the most popular, peaking at No. 1 on singles charts in several countries and on three U.S. Billboard charts.

Rodrigo has collaborated with multiple special guests during her Sour Tour. In April, Avril Lavigne joined her on stage in Toronto for a guitar-struck rendition of the Canadian star’s quintessential hit “Complicated.” The next month, she performed Alanis Morisette’s scorned anthem “You Oughta Know” in Los Angeles. Recently, the “Drivers License” singer did a duet with Lily Allen at the Glastonbury Festival in singing a “F*ck You” to the U.S. Supreme Court for their decision in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo will wrap up her Sour Tour on Thursday (July 7) with a second show at the Eventim Apollo.