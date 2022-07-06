Blackpink Are Making A Comeback With New Music — And Their Largest Tour Yet

YG Entertainment

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are in the “final stages of recording a new album," according to a press release from YG Entertainment

Blackpink is back in your area. The record label YG Entertainment announced on Wednesday (July 6) that the girl group will make a comeback with new music in August and that they are in the “final stages of recording a new album.”

According to the label’s press release, the band is working on “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” Additionally, “Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

This will be their second world tour since their In Your Area World Tour, which took place between 2018 and 2020. No exact dates for music releases and their next tour have been announced, nor the number of stops they will make, but Blinks have taken to social media to rejoice with excitement.

In March, Jennie appeared on episode eight of Korean YouTube channel “The Game Caterers” with several artists from YG Entertainment, including TK and TK, and she teased Blackpink’s return.

“Blackpink is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [Blackpink member] here, I’ll just say it,” she said with a smile. “Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

Just last week, the K-pop girl group became the first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube, where they share their music videos, choreography practices, and behind-the-scenes clips. Back in September 2021, Blackpink became the most-subscribed artist on the platform, surpassing the 65.5 million mark and outdoing Justin Bieber. Currently, his over 69.3 million subscriber count is in close competition with BTS’s 68.7 million numbers.

Blackpink released their first studio album The Album in October 2020, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Three of their songs from The Album have landed on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez at No. 13, “How You Like That” at No. 33, and “Lovesick Girls” at No. 59.