Challenge Couple Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Reveal Sex Of Second Child

Jenna Compono's Instagram

Make way for a mini Barbie Beast: Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols' second child is a girl!

The Challenge couple -- who shared earlier this month that baby number two would arrive at the end of this year -- just revealed the sex of their munchkin on Instagram.

"💖," Jenna captioned the photo above featuring soon-to-be big brother Anthony with an "It's a Girl" sign, the sonogram and a pink balloon (Zach shared the same image and pink heart). What a smile on this kid about his little sister!

Jenna is due in December and she opened up to E! News, who was first to report about the pregnancy, about having two kiddos under the age of two.

"I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies!" she said. "I already want my third and the second isn't even here yet!"

Be sure to monitor MTV News for updates as Jenna and Zach get ready to welcome a little lady, and offer your well-wishes in the comments!