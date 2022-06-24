Bop Shop: Songs From Allison Ponthier, Kidd Kenn, Fletcher, And More

Julian Buchan

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This week, in honor of Pride Month, we've been celebrating Queer Music Week by highlighting how TikTok has become a key platform for emerging LGBTQ+ musicians and the ways pop artists have gotten bolder and more explicit in singing about queer sex. That's all in addition to conversations with forward-thinking LGBTQ+ artists Blue Rojo, Muna, and Trixie Mattel.

Now, for this week's music round-up, we shine the spotlight on LGBTQ+ musicians making art that feels vital to this moment. Get ready: The Queer Music Week Bop Shop is open for business.