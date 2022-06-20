Chanel West Coast Reveals Sex Of Baby On The Way

Chanel West Coast's Instagram

When Chanel West Coast shared that she and beau Dom Fenison were expecting their first ridiculously cute child, the MTV star did not know if the bundle of joy was a boy or girl. Now, the rapper can answer this question. Baby West Coast is a...!

"We’re having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼," Chanel captioned the Instagram post above. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘 #HappyFathersDay"

Chanel and Dom's pregnancy announcement came shortly before the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED; the MTV mama proudly cradled her baby bump as she posed on the red carpet.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life," she told E! News. "It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

Offer your congrats to Chanel, Dom and their little princess on the way -- and be sure to watch Chanel on Ridiculousness every Wednesday and Friday on MTV!