Catfish Sneak Peek: Max Surprises Nev And Kamie For A Special Occasion

Catfish: The TV Show premiered almost ten years ago on November 12, 2012; brothers from another mother co-hosts Nev and Max assisted a love hopeful named Sunny meet her online beau Jamison (who was actually Cheslea). Fast-forward nearly a decade later: The hit MTV docuseries will celebrate its 200th episode tonight -- and there is a surprise in store for Nev and Kamie.

"Oh my god," a shocked Nev states as Max (!) is a part of a mini-celebration with crew members. "This guy!" Yes, the silver fox is back!

After the group enjoys their mini party -- complete with a cake -- Nev and Kamie invite Max to read the trademark email to kick off each episode. After Max declares, "let's do it," it's time to learn more about Ivy and Dante. What is Max's preliminary take on the case? Watch the clip and do not miss Catfish episode #200 tonight at 8/7c!