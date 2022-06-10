Bop Shop: Kate Bush Edition

Angelo Deligio/Mondadori via Getty Images

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — and this week, inspired by Kate Bush's big Stranger Things chart bump, we've devoted the entire roundup to her songs, including some of our favorite covers.

After being featured prominently in Season 4 of the hit Netflix show, Bush's 1985 art-pop single "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" landed in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart and saw immense gains in streaming — introducing an entire new generation to the work of an innovative musical genius. So, let's keep celebrating. Get ready: The all-Kate Bush Bop Shop is now open for business.