First Look: The Challenge: USA Will Bring 'Extraordinary Athleticism And High-Octane Drama'

"Get ready for The Challenge: USA," courtesy of a brand-new action-packed trailer.

28 competitors from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island enter the world of The Challenge to compete for $500,000 and the title of Challenge USA Champion beginning July 6 on CBS. Who has the skill, heart, and smarts to earn the Challenge USA crown?

Every week, there will be a new twist, a new betrayal and according to host TJ Lavin, it's a "whole new challenge where anything can happen." Goosebumps!

Why does Shan believe Survivor players "have the edge"? And which member of the Big Brother Cookout alliance confidently declares, "I can win this game"? Watch the first look to find out, and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: USA on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c only on CBS.