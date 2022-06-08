BTS's J-Hope Will Give A 'Great Show' In Historic Lollapalooza Debut

Getty Images

It is a “Daydream” come true! In July, BTS's rapper J-Hope will make history as the first South Korean artist to headline this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park.

J-Hope is expected to replace an appearance by the rapper Doja Cat, who canceled her summer performances to recover from tonsil surgery. The K-pop group Tomorrow x Together, who achieved their first top-10 entry in the Billboard 200 with their 2021 album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, have also been added to the Lollapalooza line-up, marking their first performance at a major American music festival.

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, in a statement to Variety. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

The announcement follows the release of J-Hope's debut solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. The collection peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, making him the highest-charting Korean soloist at the time. The musician took to Instagram to celebrate the good news.

“It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history!” he wrote. “I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”

J-Hope will close the final day of Lollapalooza, which runs from July 28–31. He will headline alongside the likes of Green Day, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, and more.