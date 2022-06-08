Billie Eilish Surprises With Stripped-Down New Live Song 'TV'

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Billie Eilish surprised her fans with a brand new song on Tuesday night (June 7) at a concert in Manchester, England – including references to the recent defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court. It’s called “TV,” and it’s about aching abandonment.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said, fan-captured footage reveals, while sitting onstage with her brother, collaborator, and guitarist Finneas. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

A fan video uploaded to YouTube shows Finneas accompanying Eilish’s husky vocals with melancholic acoustic strings and chords. “I don't wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV / I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave,” she sings. “I'll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep.”

In the second verse, she brings up other current events: “The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade.” The song ends with Eilish blaming herself for being at fault, refraining, “Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I'm the problem.”

Eilish recently kicked off her Happier Than Ever world tour in the U.K. and Europe, which will continue throughout the summer. She is also expected to appear at the upcoming six-day Overheated climate conference this week, which will take place in O2 Arena in London. A documentary set to appear during the conference will also feature Eilish, Finneas, alt-rock artist Yungblud, Norwegian indie-pop musician Girl in Red, fashion icons Vivienne Westwood and Samata Pattinson, Glastonbury Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis, and activist Tori Tsui.