Disney

Love Is In The Air In Epic First Look At Thor: Love & Thunder

What is love? It looks like Thor is about to find out.

Marvel fans were treated to an exclusive new clip from Thor: Love & Thunder during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (June 5). The tantalizing teaser sees the titular hero (played by Chris Hemsworth) reach for his signature hammer, only for another hero — namely Jane Foster, a.k.a. Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) — to grab it instead.

The preview clip was prefaced by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, who co-wrote and developed the film as a more light-hearted, romantic comedy-esque addition to the franchise.

“​​Love is in the air,” Waititi told viewers in his pre-recorded introduction. “And potentially the extinction of all gods? What?! I know.”

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Intended to pick up where 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok left off, the forthcoming film follows Thor as he embarks on an entirely new kind of quest: finally getting some good ol’ R&R. His break from Asgard’s antics is quickly thwarted by the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), whose plan to extinguish all gods is too horrific to ignore. Galvanized, Thor recruits his fellow deities Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Mighty Thor to stop Gorr once and for all.

Love & Thunder is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Thor franchise. The series kicked off in 2011 with Thor and has continued to expand, with Waitiki joining the party to direct Thor: Ragnarok five years ago. Thor: Love & Thunder storms theaters on July 8.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to follow. Find all the winners here.