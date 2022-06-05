All The Colorful Looks From The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Sydnee Sweeney's glittering miniskirt, Lana Condor's pink suit, Megan Stalter's corseted slip — these are just a few of the bold garments that appeared at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Sunday (June 5).
Stars arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, dressed to impress as the ceremony kicked off. Many kept it light and bright for the awards show, which is known for its lighthearted categories like Best Kiss and Best Villain. And this year, the network added two new awards to the mix, Best Song and Here for the Hookup.
Others opted for full-on glam, like the global icon Jennifer Lopez. The actress and recording artist will be honored with the Generation Award, which celebrates a singular talent whose contributions to film and television have made them a household name. So scroll on for all our favorite looks from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Jennifer LopezJeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Olivia RodrigoEmma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Tom BlythAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Chase SuiRich Polk/Getty Images
Jay EllisAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Rachel SennottEmma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
DiploEmma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Hannah EinbinderEmma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Megan StalterAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Swae Lee, Slim JxmmiAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia CarsonMichael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Sydney SweeneyRich Polk/Getty Images
Sophia Di MartinoRich Polk/Getty Images
Jenna OrtegaAmy Sussman/Getty Images
Javon WaltonEmma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images
Lana CondorAmy Sussman/Getty Images