All The Colorful Looks From The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Sydnee Sweeney's glittering miniskirt, Lana Condor's pink suit, Megan Stalter's corseted slip — these are just a few of the bold garments that appeared at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Sunday (June 5).

Stars arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, dressed to impress as the ceremony kicked off. Many kept it light and bright for the awards show, which is known for its lighthearted categories like Best Kiss and Best Villain. And this year, the network added two new awards to the mix, Best Song and Here for the Hookup.

Others opted for full-on glam, like the global icon Jennifer Lopez. The actress and recording artist will be honored with the Generation Award, which celebrates a singular talent whose contributions to film and television have made them a household name. So scroll on for all our favorite looks from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.