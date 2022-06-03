Yellowstone Cast Responds To Drake Viral Video

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The rapper was spotted in Y brand merch

Drake loves The Duttons. And we have a viral moment to thank for knowing this important Yellowstone information.

The context: The rapper was spotted with some fans in Detroit, taking shots at a local bar:

Yes, he is wearing Yellowstone merch with the Y brand. Here's another view of him:

Naturally, the moment went viral and the Yellowstone Twitter account had to respond:

And some of the cast -- the men behind Jimmy and Ryan -- weighed in as well:

Come to Montana, Drake. Let's go to work! And see you on Sunday, November 13, when Season 5 begins.