Olivia Rodrigo Drives Home Winning Best Music Documentary

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

The 'Good 4 U' singer made the documentary for fans who could not see her on tour

Olivia Rodrigo won a Golden Popcorn for Best Music Documentary for her film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Grammy winner thanked her fans and said the film was dedicated to them. "This album means so much to me, and it was so fun to make a film to give context and meaning. I made Driving Home 2 U for my fans who couldn’t see me on tour," she said.

"Winning this award is so special," she continued, "because it was voted for by the fans. And I am so, so, so grateful for everyone who has supported me, my music, and this film. I wouldn't be here without you guys. The love you guys have shown to me is so unbelievably meaningful and life-changing."

The documentary follows Rodrigo going on a road trip with her touring band between Salt Lake City, where she recorded her record-breaking debut album Sour, and Los Angeles. Along the way, the singer recalls the creative process of her album and her feelings and emotions producing her music while also navigating a teenage life. The film gained positive and favorable reviews from critics.

Sour, her debut LP, was one of the biggest albums of 2021, and even a year after its release remains the kind of collection that has a song for every mood.

Driving Home 2 U was up against Janet Jackson, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Oasis Knebworth 1996, and The Beatles: Get Back.

