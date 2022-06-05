Chanel West Coast Debuts Baby Bump At MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The 'Ridiculousness' co-host is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast has attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards for several years (more on this in a minute), but her appearance on the 2022 red carpet was special for a ridiculously exciting reason.

The Ridiculousness co-host and boyfriend Dom Fenison are expecting their first child -- and shortly after the bundle-of-joy news was revealed, the parents-to-be walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Baby West Coast's first MTV event!

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

To celebrate Chanel's baby bump debut, we're taking a fond look back at her previous experiences at the Golden Popcorn-focused event.