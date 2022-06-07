Sneak Peek: The Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant Cast Is Coming Together For The First Time

Brianna, Kayla, Kiaya, Madisen and Rachel are "coming together for the first time" -- and these teen moms are "bringing a whole new vibe to parenting."

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, debuting June 28, will feature the group meeting up in person in Los Angeles, where they form bonds and learn to lean on each other through the trials of family dysfunction, absentee partners, relationship woes and all of the responsibilities that come with having a child. When it feels like there’s nowhere else to turn, these moms have each other.

"There's so much drama going on back home -- this gives us time to focus on us," Kayla tells Brianna in the first look above.

So what exactly is unfolding in the women's lives? From Kiaya's son Amour meeting his father X’Zayveon for the first time to Kayla declaring "don't do this" as Luke gets down on his knee to propose, the young women will learn that "every test makes them stronger."

Watch the extended sneak peek above -- and do not miss the fivesome when Young and Pregnant returns on Tuesday, June 28 at 9/8c.