Tom Holland And Zendaya Thank Fans Everywhere For Big Spider-Man Win

Getty Images

Last year, a little movie called Spider-Man: No Way Home did something pretty cool: It managed to be a thrilling, satisfying conclusion of star Tom Holland's Spidey trilogy that also found multiverses crumbling and villains seemingly resurrected from beyond — oh, and some great teamwork between three (!!!) different Spider-Men (with Zendaya lending a hand as well).

So it's only fitting that at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, that particular film beat out all the others to take home one of the night's top honors: Best Movie. Yep, Spider-Man: No Way Home bested Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Adam Project, and The Batman in the category. The big moment was not lost on Holland and Zendaya, who sent in their humble thanks remotely.

"I did want to take the time to say a massive thank-you to all the fans around the world who voted for Spider-Man: No Way Home and voted for me," Holland said in a video message. "To be part of that film, to share that film with you, to be a part of the solidarity that was built up around the world is honestly a dream come true. So thank you so much for making that happen, and on behalf of everyone at Sony and everyone at Marvel, a heartfelt thanks, and I'll see you soon."

Zendaya, meanwhile, blew a kiss for good measure and launched into a particularly smiley list of grateful props. "Thank you so much, and on behalf of the Spider-Man: No Way Home family, we want to say thank you to all the incredible fans who showed up and supported the film," she said in a video message of her own. "I know it meant so much to all of you. I know it's been such an incredible journey for all of us, so thank you for allowing us to bring these characters to life and for all the love that you bring to them, and, yeah, this is very special. Have a wonderful night, everyone."

Zendaya also took home another big honor of the night, Best Performance in a Show, for her work on HBO's Euphoria. And Holland won big elsewhere as well, nabbing Best Performance in a Movie — for Spider-Man: No Way Home, naturally.

Last year, the Best Movie honor went to To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Laura Jean. Relive Holland and Zendaya's conversation with MTV News about Spider-Man: No Way Home below.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to follow.