2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Winners: See The Full List

The MTV Movie & TV Awards might be contained to a single night (June 5), but the party from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles simply cannot be contained to a single broadcast. That's where the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a celebration of all things reality television, comes in. Airing right after the scripted show — which is full of its own twists, turns, and extensive winners list — UNSCRIPTED has the task of keeping the momentum going. And that's just what it did.
Find the full winners list below.
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
WINNER: Selling Sunset
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
WINNER: Selena + Chef
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
WINNER: The D’Amelio Show
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
WINNER: Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
BEST HOST
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
WINNER: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
WINNER: Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Sher: Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV.