2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Winners: See The Full List

It's a celebration of all things reality television. Here's who is celebrating the most

The MTV Movie & TV Awards might be contained to a single night (June 5), but the party from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles simply cannot be contained to a single broadcast. That's where the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a celebration of all things reality television, comes in. Airing right after the scripted show — which is full of its own twists, turns, and extensive winners list — UNSCRIPTED has the task of keeping the momentum going. And that's just what it did.

Find the full winners list below.

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

WINNER: Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST HOST

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

WINNER: Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV.