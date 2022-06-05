2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

It's a fave-centric evening. But who's coming out on top?

It's time. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate all your faves. And this year, the crop of nominees is particularly fave-centric — from big-time srtandbys like Euphoria, Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Ted Lasso to darlings like Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter and beyond.

But as we know, there can only be one winner per category. Find them all below, and stay tuned all night as the Movie & TV Awards hit the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles at 8 p.m ET/PT, followed immediately by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya: Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell: The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega: Scream

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

WINNER: Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to follow.