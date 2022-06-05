2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: See The Full List

It's time. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate all your faves. And this year, the crop of nominees is particularly fave-centric — from big-time srtandbys like Euphoria, Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Ted Lasso to darlings like Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter and beyond.
But as we know, there can only be one winner per category. Find them all below, and stay tuned all night as the Movie & TV Awards hit the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles at 8 p.m ET/PT, followed immediately by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson: The Batman
Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet: Dune
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
Lily James: Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya: Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell: The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti: You
Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
John Cena: Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter: Hacks
Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino: Loki
Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega: Scream
Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
Mia Goth: X
Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
WINNER: Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. right now on MTV, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to follow.