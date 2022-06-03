From Jersey to Geordie, and everywhere in between, they're all on their way!

These Are The All Stars Coming To The Shore

An epic vacation at the ultimate Shore house + a bunch of reality TV All Stars = All Star Shore, coming soon to Paramount+.

Fourteen iconic faces from around the world and television’s biggest series -- including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Bachelor in Paradise and others -- will hook up compete for their chance to win global bragging rights in Gran Canaria, Spain, beginning June 29 on Paramount+. The series will feature a variety of epic party-style challenges like "Party Pong" and "Shots and Found."

But before someone walks away with the ultimate shore prize, who are all the stars hitting the surf and sand? A little teaser: "Um, hello?!"

Meet them all, below, then stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of All Star Shore on June 29.