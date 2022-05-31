DJ D-Nice Will Hit The Stage At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Provided

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are getting closer and closer! And the one-night-only takeover of Los Angeles, paired with the second-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony, will have a wide range of presenters who are as hyped and excited as you are for the party.

While Vanessa Hudgens will host the proceedings, some other familiar faces will take the stage as presenters: Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Evans, Eduardo Franco, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Jamie Campbell Bower, and many others.

Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maria Bakalova, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Rebel Wilson, Riley Keough, Sarah Shahi, and Sydney Sweeney are also set to present.

Following the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will even be a much bigger party. Not only will it be hosted by The Bachelor’s Tayshia Adams but the list of presenters popping in include Alex Hall, Ariana Madix, Brandi Marshall, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chrishell Stause, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Emma Hernan, James Kennedy, Jeremy Scott, Kristin Cavallari, and many more.

Lindsay Hubbard, Nick Viall, Nicole Richie, Paige Desorbo, Tami Roman, Tom Sandoval, and Tyler Stanaland are also slated to appear.

What is even juicier is that the cast of The Real Housewives from not just Beverly Hills but also New Jersey and the Ex-Wives Club will even be attending. The show will debut exclusive clips throughout the night from the upcoming Netflix series Selling the OC and Bravo's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. And the legendary hip-hop DJ D-Nice is set to even take the stage. With these many faces, it is going to be a hell of an exciting night.

This year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman rack the most nominations on the scripted side of the awards. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED awards show leads with RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House.

Two new categories — Best Song and Here for the Hookup — are set to debut during the scripted show. UNSCRIPTED will even introduce four new categories: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Who will get the golden popcorn this year? There is less than a week left until the big night, but for now, check out the full list of nominees here.

Both the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.