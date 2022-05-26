Provided

Plus, what was the year's Best Musical Moment?

DJ Snoopadelic Will Bring Tunes To The Stage At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

DJ Snoopadelic is heading back to the soundstage.

Just as he did last year, the music maestro, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, will anchor the MTV Movie & TV Awards celebration, airing live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5. It's a one-night-only takeover of the City of Angels, including the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show, which follows.

When Snoop's in the house — "Two in the morning and the party's still jumping," you may recall — the festivities simply continue until he says so.

Additionally, this year also marks the return of the social category Best Musical Moment, the 16 nominees for which can be found below:

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

Voting officially kicks off via MTV's Instagram Stories on May 30 and will run until June 3. The winner will be revealed live during the Movie & TV Awards ceremony.

And the fun keeps going. MTV Digital has additionally announced its first multi-platform “Who Did It Butter?” Creator Livestream, where MTV meets up with some favorite creators including Tefi, Boman Martinez-Reid, Ryan Mitchell, and Mandii B. The topic of discussion? Their favorite movie and TV moments across topics like Most Quotable Character, Friend Group I Wanna Join, and many others. The action is set to happen on Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m. ET — and will air simultaneously across MTV’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 Movie & TV Awards ceremony, set to honor the biggest names in film and television. The nominations list is stacked as ever: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman lead the field.

Tayshia Adams will host the UNSCRIPTED show afterward, a celebration of all things reality TV, including top nominees RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House.

Find the full list of nominees here.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.