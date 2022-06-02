Mike Has A Brand-New Nickname On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

"Alright, we got a situation" -- because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has a brand-new nickname that begins with the letter I. And we're not talking about "The Inspiration"!

"The Situation becomes The Instigation," reveals the video, below, which features an extended look at the brand-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes beginning on June 23.

And yes, the new moniker has everything to do with Mike "stirring the pot" when it comes to Angelina and Chris.

"You had multiple side pieces, a husband -- and they all wanted to expose you," he declares in a raised voice.

No, Jerzdays have not settled down -- and multiple people are emphatically yelling that they are done. Watch the extended sneak peek above, and do not miss the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c!