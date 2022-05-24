Tayshia Adams Will Host The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are up-and-coming with excitement, but what if we told you that you can also celebrate the night with some extra jaw-dropping and juicy drama-filled moments from your favorite reality shows? The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams will be there to make sure it happens as your host for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

With her infectious cheerful energy, Adams managed to become a breakout contestant and capture the hearts of her audience on the show in 2019. Two years later, at the inaugural UNSCRIPTED ceremony, Adams took home the Best Dating Show award on behalf of her lead role in Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Her newfound success found herself becoming co-host in the next two seasons of the show. She also has expanded her career as guest co-hosts for Entertainment Tonight and, more recently, E! Daily Pop.

Be sure to join us both at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in an epic one-night-only takeover of Los Angeles on June 5. The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As announced yesterday, Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the first part of the show before UNSCRIPTED takes center stage.

This year’s nominees list is jam-packed with faves, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman racking up the most nominations on the scripted side. The UNSCRIPTED awards show boasts RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House as its most-nominated programs.

Two new categories — Best Song and Here for the Hookup — are set to debut during the scripted show. UNSCRIPTED, meanwhile, will introduce four new categories: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Who will get the golden popcorn this year? There are a couple weeks left until the big night, but for now, check out the full list of nominees here.

Both the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.