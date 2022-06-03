MTV

11 Behind-The-Scenes Glimpses Of Teen Wolf The Movie

The MTV series is about to turn 11!

Teen Wolf is turning 11 on June 5, the same number Scott McCall proudly wore on the lacrosse field. Special digits in Beacon Hills since Day 1 of the MTV series!

To celebrate the anniversary, we're offering a sneak peek at Teen Wolf The Movie, coming soon to Paramount+, with 11 (obviously!) behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film set. From the cast hanging together (!) to symbolic props and wardrobe, it's almost like you can hear the howls.

Enjoy the roundup of photographs from Teen Wolf The Movie, below, then commemorate the anniversary by sharing what Teen Wolf means to you in the comments.

  1. #11 Forever
  2. A werecoyote and a kanima
    MTV
  3. Hopefully, Scott isn't the next patient at BHMH
  4. It's Mason Hewitt/La Bête!
  5. An archer's necessary supplies
  6. Some of the cast (!!!)
  7. Scallison Scallison Scallison
  8. Meet Eli Hale (aka Derek's son!)
  9. Another newbie. Hi, Hikari Zhang!
  10. The ultimate mother-son duo
  11. Now if we could only see these people *in* these chairs
