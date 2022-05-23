She's Back! Vanessa Hudgens Will Host The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Provided

Back in 2020, when Vanessa Hudgens brought the GOATs to MTV as host of the Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time special, she held nothing back as host. To introduce Jamie Lee Curtis as the greatest Scream Queen of all time, for example, she literally ended up covered in fake blood. That’s how far her commitment went.

Hudgens’s bona fides in the hosting realm are well established — and it’s a good thing. Next month, she’ll resume hosting duties, this time for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m back!” Hudgens said to announce her return to the hosting stage. “Trust me: You don’t want to miss this.”

The show will air immediately ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, a celebration of all things reality television, that night. Both specials will comprise an epic one-night-only takeover of L.A. to celebrate all things on both the big screen and the small screen (and, let’s be real, the even smaller screens, because we all watch TV on our phones now, too).

This year, the nominations field is as stacked as ever. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and The Batman have racked up the most in the scripted field, while the UNSCRIPTED awards show boasts RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House as its most-nominated programs.

In addition, two new categories — Best Song and Here for the Hookup — are set to debut during the scripted show. UNSCRIPTED, meanwhile, will unveil Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Who will get the golden popcorn this year? We’ve still got a few more weeks — but not too many — before we can find out. In the meantime, peep the full list of nominees here.

Additional details will be unveiled this week, including the UNSCRIPTED host, so stay tuned!

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both air live from the Barker Hangar in L.A. on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.