Welcome To 'Lake Life': Introducing The Buckhead Shore Cast

What happens when you put a "Head Buck," a "King of Clubs," a "Queen Bae," and "Music Royalty" in a lake house with their pals in Buckhead, Georgia? A brand-new MTV shore adventure.

Buckhead Shore, premiering on June 23, will follow the lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the "Beverly Hills of the South." So what's in store for the Peach State-based shenanigans? Getting wild, letting loose and a love triangle, of course .

"Stop telling two girls you're in love with them," a cast member says about her cohorts in the first look above.

It's not entirely clear who is involved in this juicy scenario (!), but before we find out, get to know the full Buckhead Shore cast below (in alphabetical order), and do not miss the series premiere on Thursday, June 23 at 9/8 (right after the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation).