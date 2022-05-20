Bop Shop: Songs From Harry Styles, Rina Sawayama, Bad Bunny, And More

Post Malone ft. Fleet Foxes: "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol" (Live on SNL)

In 2022, the attribution "Post Malone ft. Fleet Foxes" isn't a jolt to the system the way it might've been in, say, 2015. This is for a few reasons, namely that the sonic hallmarks of anything resembling "genre" were dismantled long ago. And so you have one artist who ostensibly began his career as a white rapper (but with an arsenal of stealth influences including grunge and emo) working with one of the paragons of indie-folk. As Post proved on the May 14 episode of Saturday Night Live backed up by a chorus of voices including that of FF creative chief Robin Pecknold, his strengths lie in pushing his own vocal performances to the limit — wringing out every ounce of melodrama in the process. It's genuinely cool that Post, one of the most famous musicians on the planet, has taken his Fleet Foxes fandom to a place of collaboration, giving Pecknold some shine on a massive stage. It reminds me of first hearing Justin Vernon sampled on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (and Posty's set design for SNL bares more than a passing resemblance to Ye's own icy minimalism). Except now, it's more common than ever, and that's a great thing — a rising tide lifting all boats and the like. I guess what I'm trying to say here is this collab is neat and I like it! —Patrick Hosken