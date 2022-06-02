Buckhead Shore Sneak Peek: It's About To 'Get Buckin Wild' At The Lake

Welcome to Buckhead, Georgia -- aka the brand-new shore summer destination.

Buckhead Shore, premiering June 23 on MTV, will follow a group of friends making a name for themselves in the "Beverly Hills of the South" as they escape their everyday lives and head to the lakeshore to let loose. According to the extended look below, it's about to "get buckin' wild" this summer!

"This is the Atlanta version of the shore," cast member JuJu states in the clip. Oh, he's known as "King of Clubs" -- and he says he was born in a strip club (it's the family business!).

Life at the lake might seem like the perfect escape, but this crew is about to show off their wild side. Who is the "Head Buck" in this circle, and who is "Queen Bae"? Watch the supersized sneak peek above and then be sure to keep checking MTV News for more Buckhead Shore content before the premiere on Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c!