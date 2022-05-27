Here's How To Binge Ex On The Beach And Win Cold Hard Cash

A bunch of "brokenhearted exes" have made their way to the beach. And if you have missed any of the love triangles and jaw-dropping twists shown to date on Season 5, here is your perfect chance to catch up. Perfect Memorial Day weekend plans!

On Saturday, May 28, MTV will air an Ex On the Beach marathon called "Dump 'Em for Dollars," featuring all of the drama to date. The nine-episode marathon will begin at noon, and there will be no commercials! But there's more: You have the chance to win money every hour! "Game. On."

Do not miss the Memorial Day weekend marathon, beginning at 12/11c on Saturday -- and be sure to watch Ex on the Beach every Thursday at 8/7c.