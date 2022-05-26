Jersey Shore: Family Vacation And Buckhead Shore Set For One 'Unshorgettable Night'

It began in Jersey Shore -- and now it's time to bring the party 's here to Buckhead, Georgia.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return on June 23, followed by the series premiere of Buckhead Shore. This is the first time in five years that a new shore group is coming to MTV, and it's going to be one "unshoregettable night." Take it away, DJ Pauly D...

"Yeahhh!" the one and only himself, with megaphone in hand, declares in the first look at both series in the clip below.

More details about JSFV: The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam -- from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to watch DJ Pauly D spin to San Diego for a full-on family vacation. But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Angelina's marriage inches past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.

Then there's Buckhead Shore – aka the "Beverly Hills of Atlanta." JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway. It’s time for wild fun, high drama hookups, and maybe even a few broken hearts.

"God, I don't hope they f*cking use that," Parker declares in the video. Oh, but they did!

Do not miss these "two epic shores" beginning on June 23 at 8/7c only on MTV.