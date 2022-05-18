The Teen Moms Are Set To Unite On A Brand-New Series

The teen moms share a unique bond, regardless of their different stages of motherhood (from munchkins in diapers to kiddos in middle school). And soon, this special group will unite on a brand-new MTV series.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (wt) will premiere in the near future, MTV announced. In addition, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom Girls Night In and Teen Mom: Family Reunion are also returning.

Read more about the four series below

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (wt): The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.

Teen Mom Young and Pregnant: Young moms navigate the highs and lows of parenthood in an all-new season. The group meets up in person for the first time in Los Angeles, where they form bonds and learn to lean on each other through the trials of family dysfunction, absentee partners, relationship woes and all of the responsibilities that come with having a child. When it feels like there’s nowhere else to turn, these moms have each other.

Teen Mom Girls Night In: Ever wondered what the Teen Moms REALLY think of the moms on the other series? In this show, moms from Teen Mom 2 will watch their predecessors, the OGs, and unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the past season.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion: The first installment of this show was all about the sun, sand and soul searching, but this year, the moms are heading to the mountains for the ultimate "Summer Retreat"…and it’s exactly what Mother Nature ordered! Along with having fun and reconnecting, they’ll also confront some of their most contentious and complicated family relationships. Get ready to hit the trails, and prepare for a bumpy ride!