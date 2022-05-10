It's A Celebration: Max Joseph Is Returning For A Special Catfish Milestone

Catfish: The TV Show is about to celebrate its 200th episode (the 100th feels like yesterday), and a familiar catfish face will be joining the occasion.

Max Joseph -- the show's former co-host -- will be featured when the series' milestone installment airs. It'll be the first time viewers have seen the filmmaker since he announced he was "moving on" from the docuseries after seven years by Nev's side. Welcome back, Max!

Until then, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford will be traveling the country again when all-new episodes premiere on May 31. Their boots-on-the-ground powers will help them track down leads and dive deep into murky depths to uncover just how far catfishing goes in 2022. Of course, new surprises await -- including everything from small-town elusive crushes to mysterious international pop stars. Love hangs in the balance around every turn!

Check out the first look at the brand-new episodes above, then catch Catfish: The TV Show beginning Tuesday, May 31 at 8/7c!