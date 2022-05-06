Bop Shop: Songs From Lady Gaga, Tove Lo, Chappell Roan, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Rivals: “Dark Matter”
I came across pop-rock band Rivals on TikTok a few weeks ago and have had their latest single, “Dark Matter,” on repeat ever since. The track has all the elements of an all-out banger: powerhouse vocals reminiscent of Evanescence’s Amy Lee, haunting guitars, and a gritty spoken word cut-in. It even has a nod to the pop icon Ariana Grande with the lyric, “If God is a woman then so is the devil.” The catchiest part of the song is perhaps its pre-chorus, “Bitter and broke and I’m fucking bored / Nothing to lose so watch me transform / A butterfly but with devil horns.” A whole mood. —Farah Zermane
Chappell Roan: “My Kink Is Karma”
Chappell Roan has given us a steady supply of triumphant pop cuts, but her latest track is much less of a party anthem; in fact, it is decidedly bitter. With a thumping beat and an axe to grind, she reflects on a romance that’s soured and an ex whose life is falling apart in the aftermath. Perhaps closure is reaching a point of indifference, though there’s something sumptuous about watching someone get exactly what they deserve. “It’s hot when you’re going through hell / And you’re hating yourself,” she confesses before slyly admitting, “People say I’m jealous / But my kink is karma.” There’s no healing going on here, but Chappell shows us that, sometimes, there’s nothing more satisfying than staying mad. —Carson Mlnarik
Tove Lo: “No One Dies From Love”
Tove Lo is getting into a synthetic robotic fantasy with her latest single and music video for “No One Dies From Love.” Set to a mix of nostalgic, retro-futuristic beats, the video follows an android’s romance with a famous movie star, portrayed by Tove Lo, of course. “It’s the classic vulnerable, lonely starlet looking for connection,” Lo said in a statement. “This mini-movie is a different kind of love story.” This is a scintillating song for vibing, whether you want to chill in the sun or elope with a friendly cyborg. —Zach O’Connor
Dance Gavin Dance: “Pop Off!”
Dance Gavin Dance continue to “pop off” as they push toward the much-anticipated release of their upcoming album, Jackpot Juicer. Sonically, their latest single picks up where “Synergy” leaves off with heavy verses sandwiching soulful grooves. Visually, we see a return to the increasingly bizarre Rat King saga, a storyline that has driven their recent visuals and now sees unclean vocalist Jon Mess wearing the crown. The video, filmed before the tragic loss of Tim Feerick, shows the beloved bassist dressed as a banana and locked in medieval-style combat with his bandmates. It also includes more gif-able moments of singer Tilian Pearson. —Farah Zermane
Pixie Aventura: “All In My Head”
New York performer Pixie Aventura is out with her debut single — and it’s fire! Relationship and heartbreak songs are definitely not uncommon, but Aventura taps into her experiences navigating the challenges and nuances of love as a gay man who does drag. The track has a delicious pop recipe including a modern house beat and strong vocals. “‘All in my head’ pointedly calls out the hypocrisy of a guy wanting to hang out, but then leads me on and isn’t interested in getting to know the man behind the drag persona,” Aventura explains in a statement. “So go ahead and enjoy the show, but remember, you’re watching me from below.” Tip the queen, and give her great track a listen. —Zach O’Connor
Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand”
Top Gun: Maverick marks Tom Cruise’s epic return to the storied action franchise, so it’s only fitting the new film arrives with an equally epic anthem from none other than Lady Gaga. “Hold My Hand” is as triumphant as it is inspirational, with Gaga’s vocals echoing throughout the first verse before an explosive beat drop kicks off its powerful chorus: “So cry tonight / But don’t you let go of my hand.” Co-produced with Artpop collaborator Bloodpop, the track finds its power in Gaga’s emotional delivery and soaring high notes, creating not only a fitting bop to bring the blockbuster to a close but a worthy addition to any playlist. —Carson Mlnarik