Deena Cortese's Son Cameron Just Celebrated A Special Birthday

Deena Cortese's Instagram

On May 1, 2021, the Buckners -- Deena, Chris and CJ -- became a party of four when the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star gave birth to son Cameron. And one year later, the MTV fam -- who documented the pregnancy reveal and birth on this network -- is celebrating with (what else?) a party to commemorate the MTV munchkin turning one year old!

Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful sweet baby boy Cameron Theo .. I can’t believe your 1 today ..," Deena captioned the album above. "I feel like it was just yesterday you were in my belly and I was telling everyone ..I just know this is going to be my chill child lol and as a baby you totally were .. but now lol I can tell your going to be my adventurous one .. but please don’t be too adventurous bc your gonna give daddy and mommy a permanent heart attack lol .. everyday you surprise me with all the new things you learn .. your not only so smart but you have such a loving and sweet soul and everyday your growing into your own little personality ❤️ your loving.. cuddly and a complete mush .. I wish I can soak up in those cuddles forever 🥰 .. Cameron is truly a super happy baby and has a huge silly personality.. he lovesss his big brother CJ and loves to Dance and play .. today I Can’t wait to celebrate you with all our friends and family .. we all love you so much Cameron.. you’ve brought us all so much joy and completed our team ❤️ happy birthday my baby boy."

The Jersey Shore family celebrated Baby Cameron at a Sesame Street-themed bash: Jenni Farley, Mike Sorrentino and Nicole Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick were all in attendance.

Right before Cameron turned one, his proud mama gushed that "time is flying". Next up: the countdown to the big 0-2! Give Cameron some bday love