Reminiscing About Real World: Why Danny Wishes Paul Wasn't Filmed Back In 2000

Danny Roberts documented his relationship with Paul Dill during The Real World: New Orleans in 2000. But when Paul came to visit his then-boyfriend in NOLA, his face had to be blurred. The reason: Paul was serving in the military -- when Don't Ask, Don't Tell was still in existence (Paul's parents also didn't know their son's sexual orientation).

But looking back 22 years later, Danny -- who will reunite with his roomies on The Real World Homecoming beginning on April 20 on Paramount+ -- wishes that he had not featured this very personal part of his life in front of the MTV production.

"I think I would have gone back and encouraged Paul not to be on camera," he admits in the video above when asked if there was anything he would have changed from his original season. "We could have had a more peaceful life afterward had he protected his identity more. We would have been in a lot more peace when our relationship picked up after filming stopped."

What "yucky stuff" does Julie Stoffer wish she could take back from the Belfort? And does Melissa Beck have any regrets about her original MTV experience? Watch the cast above -- and do not miss the former seven strangers when The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans begins on Wednesday, April 20, only on Paramount+. And to prepare for the return of the roomies, catch up on the original season now on P+!