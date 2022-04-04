Silk Sonic's 'Clean Sweep' Concludes With Record Of The Year Grammy Win

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Alex Gonzalez

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the show tonight (April 3) with “777” from their collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, and near the end of the show, they closed the door so humbly. Taking home the penultimate award of the night, Mars and .Paak super duo Silk Sonic won the Record Of The Year award for “Leave The Door Open” at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Earlier in the night, “Leave The Door Open” won for Best R&B Performance and Song of the Year. Mars, .Paak, and producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II once again danced to the stage in their flashy retro attire.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said, “but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep. For all the other nominees, y’all know we love y'all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Wary of the wrath of stan Twitter and TikTok, .Paak continued, saying “I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, we are going to get out of here before the internet gets to talking.”

“God bless you all, and good night,” Mars added.

Silk Sonic first performed “Leave The Door Open” at last year's Grammys, making tonight’s wins feel like a full-circle moment. Find the full list of winners here.