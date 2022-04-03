Billie Eilish Tributes Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins In Stormy Grammys Performance

Rich Fury/Getty Images

She rocked out with her brother Finneas to her song 'Happier Than Ever'

By Alex Gonzalez

Billie Eilish is taking the 64th Grammy Awards by storm — literally. On top of her nominations this evening, Eilish delivered a captivating performance of the title track from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

Eilish opens the song while singing inside a model of a house, wearing a shirt with a picture of the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this week. As the camera zooms out, the home is revealed to be upside down, with a couch on the ceiling. When the lens zooms further, we see that the floor-ceiling has flooded with water.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The lights then go out, as Eilish climbs up to the roof (or ground) and joins her brother, the song’s producer and co-writer, Finneas. Bouncing off of each other’s energy, Finneas shreds the guitar as Eilish headbangs nearby.

At the end of the performance, thunder and lightning strike as rain pours down on the stage. The show earned Eilish a rousing standing ovation.

Eilish is nominated for seven awards tonight, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film. Last year, she and Finneas won Record of the Year with Eilish’s single “Everything I Wanted.” In 2020, they won Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy,” from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish’s debut album.

Last week, the pair won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “No Time To Die” from the latest James Bond chapter No Time To Die.

Stay tuned for continued coverage of the ceremony, and find the list of winners here.