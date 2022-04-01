Bop Shop: Songs By Harry Styles, Sadie Jean, Gatlin, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Ivy Mono: “Leather Jacket”
Some things will always be unequivocally and eternally cool, like sunglasses and leather jackets, and Los Angeles-based indie-popster Ivy Mono’s latest single is a tribute to just that. The latest taste of his forthcoming EP Space Dust (due out April 29), “Leather Jacket” is a synthy, head-bobbing slow groove, transporting us to a liminal space between the ’80s and today, where the only thing that matters is finding the one and staying sleek. Its chorus is as sweet like a bottled Coke from the bar, as he twists a stylish look into a plea for forever, singing, “Baby’s got my leather jacket / Magic like a rabbit / She must be the one.” —Carson Mlnarik
-
Devin Kennedy: “Poetry” (Stripped)
Singer-songwriter Devin Kennedy helps us navigate the complexities of love in his latest release, “Poetry.” “We live in a world where our expectations of love are created by what we see in movies, TV, and on social media,” he said in a press release. “The ‘honeymoon phase’ and ‘happily ever afters’ get all the screen time, but so rarely do we stop and discuss the hard work and commitment it takes to make a relationship work. That’s what true love is about as far as I’m concerned.” The track, which dropped last week, was followed up with a stripped-down version, which allows Devin’s dreamy vocals and thoughtful lyrics to truly shine. The next time you find yourself at odds with someone you love, put your earbuds in, crank the volume, close your eyes, and let Devin remind you that “the sunshine will always come after the rain.” —Farah Zermane
-
Gatlin: “2000 Miles”
Gatlin is moving on from her ex, literally. The indie-pop singer-songwriter’s latest single chronicles her 2,000-mile road trip after a difficult breakup, layering gentle vocals and confessional lyrics over breezy, guitar-driven instrumentals. Empowered by the thrill of “a brand new city / Kissing someone pretty,” Gatlin slowly but surely pieces herself back together. “I guess that some things change,” she realizes on the bridge. “I guess I don’t need you at all.” —Sam Manzella
-
Sadie Jean: “WYD Now?”
The young singer-songwriter Sadie Jean made her debut with this hard-hitting, emotional breakup song called, “WYD Now?,” which managed to amass millions of views and thousands of videos on TikTok. This ballad pulls on your heartstrings as it recounts the feelings of trying to salvage a relationship where the love is still there. Lyrically, the song is very detailed and is reminiscent of painstaking imagery we know “all too well” – that’s right, Taylor Swift. Jean has credited the superstar as one of her musical influences, and it’s clear the inspiration is there as Jean croons, “Are you with somebody? / Should I even care? / Know you're not as happy / As when I was there / In your faded T-shirt / That I've kept this long / I still hear you laughing / When I put it on.” Check out the song now and don’t miss a special performance of “WYD Now?” from Jean in the interview series MTV News Presents: Rising. —Alissa Godwin
-
Lubalin: “Nobody Else”
Lubalin rose to fame on TikTok, turning random internet drama from Facebook ads and status updates into captivating song sagas, but he’s largely stayed silent – until now. The Montreal-based artist’s new single “Nobody Else” is a markedly more mature step into music, bouncing between EDM and synthy pop to set the scene between two lovers and quiet the outside world. Its hilarious and mysterious video is a warped and theatrical love story between Lubalin and his hair, showing us he hasn’t lost his flair for visuals. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Harry Styles: “As It Was”
Harry Styles is back with new music as the lead single off his newly announced third solo album, Harry’s House (out May 20) dropped today. “As It Was” is a nearly three-minute bag of mixed emotions. While the upbeat dance-pop melody makes you want to lose yourself on the dance floor, the somber lyrics tell a story of isolation and change that could leave a pit in your stomach. Styles sings, ‘In this world, it’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was.’ The music video is resplendent with vibrant energy but also manages to feel familiar, which is classic Harry. Something about seeing the British superstar swing around so freely while crooning vulnerable lyrics feels like the breath of fresh air we all needed. If this is just the beginning of a new synthy era for Styles, we are in for a serious treat. —Alissa Godwin