Challenge Couple Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Say 'I Do' (Again!)

Zach Nichols' Instagram

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols held a "mini personal wedding" in Michigan last March because they did not know "how the world is going to be next year." Fast-forward to this past weekend: The Battle of the Exes 2 couple, who got engaged at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in December 2019, celebrated their "big one" with family (including their son Anthony), friends and fellow Challenge costars (including bridesmaid Nany Gonzalez) on April 2 in New York.

"It was worth the wait," Jenna told Us Weekly. "It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it and thanks to my planner, Kristin from Eventful Days, our wedding exceeded my expectations."

She added, "This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home."

Feels like only yesterday Zach asked Jenna, "do you know how many dudes in here would be honored to be with you?" back on BOTE2. Yes, that was in 2014!

And speaking of the long-running series, the bride and groom had some familiar faces from the show celebrate the Nichols -- including Nany, Kaycee Clark, Derrick Kosinski, Marie Roda, Laurel Stucky, Britni Thornton, Jordan Wisely and Nicole Zanatta. Check out a roundup of their photos below, wish Jenna, Zach and son Anthony congrats and stay with MTV News for more Challenge updates.