MTV To Explore What It's Like To Be In A Secret Relationship

Help ! is on the way for some individuals who are in a secret relationship.

Recording artist Travis Mills and actress Rahne Jones are set to host MTV's brand-new docuseries, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, which will premiere on April 26. The premise: Mills and Jones will help individuals in long-term romances find out why they are being hidden from their partner's family and friends.

At the end of each episode, the "Hidden" will confront their partner and find out the shocking truth behind their significant other's deception. Will the "hider" come clean and agree to make their relationship public, or will it be the end of the road for these couples?

Get the first look at Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! in the clip above, and do not miss the premiere on Tuesday, April 26 at 9/8c.