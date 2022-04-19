This Is Where The Real World: New Orleans Cast Will Have Its Homecoming

The Belfort was a special part of The Real World: New Orleans: David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf were fortunate to call the historic Civil War-era mansion home back in 2000. The colorful Jetsons-style kitchen, the life-sized crocodile near the bedrooms and, of course, the robot dog were elements that made the Garden District abode unique. And a special mention for Julie jokingly calling the residence the Belfort Brothel in a confessional with Melissa after one wild evening...

When the cast reunites for The Real World Homecoming, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ beginning April 20, the seven former strangers will not be residing in the Belfort. Instead, they are living in "The Uptowner" -- and Danny and Melissa are showing us around the new house in the clip below. The first stop: the pool table, where Matt is playing a solo game.

Who is baking some scrumptious-looking Snickerdoodles? And which roomie is spending some QT in the hot tub? Watch the Big Easy-based house tour above, and be sure to watch The Real World Homecoming beginning April 20 only on P+.