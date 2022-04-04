Siesta Key Discussion: Kelsey Finally Asked Max If He Sees 'A Future' With Her

Kelsey and a newly single Juliette could soon have more in common than a passion for fashion.

While much focus was put on Juliette's split with Sam on the latest Siesta Key, we also saw Kelsey and Max looking at the state of their own union. Kelsey hasn't exactly been quiet about her doubt surrounding life in Sarasota. With her best friend Madisson now living in Los Angeles and planning a wedding, Kels is considering her own future -- and that includes Max, her boyfriend of two years who recently swapped his home state of Kentucky for the Key.

"It's something I've thought about a lot, but also it's hard because Max just moved here. I just feel like more and more recently, I have kind of been pushed out of the group, but I don't want it to be like that," Kelsey said, alluding to her fallout with Juliette.

Over cheese fondue, Kelsey and Max had a talk to figure out if their "idea of being together aligns."

"We've been together for two years. I feel like we do need to talk about these things," she said. "Not having kids, but where we see ourselves. I'm not just trying to be dating for 20 years and then figure it out. I want to make sure, at the end of the day, that you do see a future with me."

When Kelsey mentioned taking "that next step" and moving in together, Max said that he's actually been planning to renew his lease "and give it another year."

"It's not anything against you," he told her, giving us flashbacks of the catalyst behind Juliette and Sam's demise. "I mean, there's nothing wrong with us having separate spaces. I really love my space, and I have it all set up and it's got all my stuff in there."

That's when Kelsey asked the big question: Would he ever want to live somewhere else -- or just stay in Florida with his geckos ?

"I'm pretty content in Florida, honestly. I don't see myself wanting to leave," he said. "All the animal stuff that I've always wanted to do -- it's all here."

While Kelsey noted that she doesn't feel like there's anything for her in Sarasota and she has her eye on the West Coast, Max maintained that "Florida has so much opportunity" for "bikinis and swimwear." Also stating the obvious: "It's totally across the country."

Will Kelsey stick around, or will she inevitably leave Max (and his geckos) behind? Catch an all-new Siesta Key Thursday at 9/8c.