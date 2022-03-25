Bop Shop: Songs From Soccer Mommy, Florence + The Machine, Cravity, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Cravity: “Adrenaline”
Do you remember your first grade-school crush, passing a handwritten note that included two boxes to check whether or not they liked you? The latest single from the boys of Cravity is about that punchy “Adrenaline” rush of youthful love. This funky, future-house track is one high-octane injection, and the nine-member group can’t get enough. “I push it to the limit," they sing. "Won’t stop till I get it.” This earworm will have you craving more and more, until you wonder if you can handle just “one more shot.” —Daniel Head
-
Florence + the Machine: “My Love”
Baroque pop’s reigning queen has done it again. “My Love,” the first upbeat offering off Florence + the Machine’s long-awaited fifth album, layers lead singer Florence Welch’s ethereal vocals over a pulsating, disco-inspired beat. “So tell me where to put my love / Do I wait for time to do what it does? / I don’t know where to put my love,” a dance floor-dizzy Welch wonders on the chorus, her pleas punctuated with the guttural sound of punched-out gasps. The track conjures up memories of frenzied nights out before the pandemic: Think dozens of bodies packed into a tightly packed nightclub, the air thick with the smell of sweat. It’s par for the course for a song inspired by “choreomania,” a Renaissance-era phenomenon where large groups of people danced to their deaths. —Sam Manzella
-
Jon Waltz: “Wheelie”
Memphis R&B virtuoso Jon Waltz takes his time with the new EP My Golden Horse, building his atmospheric tracks layer by layer. His latest single “Wheelie” is a synthy slow burn, with ambient production standing in stark contrast to its braggadocious refrain: “I just popped a wheelie on you / You know I’m down to ride for you.” Confidence isn’t always about the flash or pomp, and this understated ode to owning one’s power proves it. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Seori: “Can’t Stop This Party”
From TXT’s “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) to Mamamoo Moonbyul’s “Shutdown,” Seori appeared on some of the biggest songs of 2021. However, K-pop’s best-kept secret is reclaiming the spotlight in 2022 with “Can’t Stop This Party,” a haunting redemption anthem that hits you where it hurts. Singing in a tone slightly above a whisper, the singer-songwriter’s voice is ethereal, almost siren-like. She lures listeners in with her dreamy vocals; we stay for the painfully relatable lyrics that detail an escape from a toxic relationship. Accompanied by an animated visualizer depicting Seori as an alien returning to Earth, the track serves as a sonic representation of the young artist’s resiliency. Regardless of what gets thrown her way, no one can stop Seori’s party. —Sarina Bhutani
-
Soccer Mommy: "Shotgun"
The menace and bite of Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," our first taste of the 24-year-old artist's third album Forever, Sometimes, may be surprising. Going by the gentle wash of "Circle the Drain," the lingering champion of her 2020 album Color Theory, you might expect a follow-up to lean more into sunshine. But on "Shotgun," she's in the muck with a gritty guitar line and a booming chorus, all produced by Daniel Lopatin, a.k.a. Oneohtrix Point Never. A great refrain is always plenty to chew on. Here, it's songwriter Sophie Allison's ache of loneliness tinged with the excitement of danger: "Whenever you want me I'll be around / I'm a bullet in a shotgun waiting to sound." —Patrick Hosken
-
Big Thief: “Change”
Big Thief’s music is the exact opposite of a rush of blood to the head. The indie-folk band sounds more like what happens when you allow all the noise in your brain to go quiet, wandering the woods of your own mind to see what you find. “Change,” the opener to their exquisite fourth album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, gently ponders the very meaning of everything in transition, challenging the reality that everything dies. “Would you live forever, never die?” singer Adrianne Lenker sweetly wonders. She could be singing to a lover, a butterfly, or a memory, but it doesn’t matter much: everything goes. —Terron Moore
-
Red Velvet: “Feel My Rhythm”
In the age of K-pop girl-crush concepts galore, Red Velvet’s regal return is a breath of fresh air. The first single off the group’s new EP, The ReVe Festival 2022, “Feel My Rhythm,” is a bright and airy dance-pop track that travels back in time. Sampling Bach’s “Air on the G String,” it combines elegant tropes of the past with innovative contemporary electronics to create a genre completely its own. And the accompanying video lives up to the hype. Aesthetically, it is as enchanting as it is stimulating, depicting multiple brightly colored scenes in contrast with classical silhouettes reminiscent of Impressionist paintings come to life. With each comeback, the ladies of Red Velvet work diligently to solidify their standing as K-pop royalty. —Sarina Bhutani
-
Dance Gavin Dance ft. Rob Damiani: “Synergy”
The boys of Dance Gavin Dance are back with their first new music in nearly two years, and “Synergy” proves the group hasn't lost a step. The Sacramento sextet recruited Don Broco’s Rob Damiani for a vocal assist on a track that drummer Matt Mingus calls “a tasty DGD treat” with “epic technical guitars, catchy melodies, and groovy drum parts.” It’s not often that a song can elicit both dancing and head-banging but Dance Gavin Dance has proven time and time again that they are masters of genre-bending. —Farah Zermane
-
Still Woozy, Remi Wolf: “Pool”
Still Woozy and Remi Wolf are two of the coolest, quirkiest artists in alt-pop right now, so it’s no surprise their new collaboration is epic, if not slightly unexpected from two musicians known for being bombastic. The vibe is contemplative as the two swap verses about giving love a chance amidst the chaos of their own lives. “Maybe I’m just crazy about / The thought of thinking I adore you,” they croon over gentle guitar-plucking and staccato kick drum. The track oozes with earnestness, as the two lean on their own artistic strengths to craft a collab that simultaneously makes a splash and calms the waters. —Carson Mlnarik